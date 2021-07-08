Restaurant Report Card for July 8, 2021

(KWTX) - AMF Westview Lanes at 4565 West Waco Dr. may not be a restaurant, but it is a popular place where families go to have a good time and to get a bite to eat.

It got an 83 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted there was muddy liquid in the bar area, the hand sink wasn’t working, there were sewer flies, the frozen pizza was stored with no lid, and the cloths used for wiping down surfaces had been thrown on the floor.

As of Thursday morning, it had already had a re-inspection.

The third will come shortly.

Meno’s Mexican Food at 1100 East Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen got an 88 on a recent inspection.

According to the report, the permit was withheld until all issues were resolved.

There was no hand soap or paper towels at the sink.

The place needed some general cleaning.

There was mold on the ice machine and around the soda spigot.

Bags of onions were on the floor.

And the dishwasher wasn’t properly sanitizing.

Kenny B’s Sandbar Cafe at 13960 China Spring Rd. in Waco got a 90 on a recent inspection.

The hot water wasn’t hot enough.

The health worker noted, the employees didn’t properly dispose of the wiping cloths after use.

The coolers and freezers needed thermometers and the fly traps needed to be removed from the food prep area.

This Week’s Clean Plate Award Winner is Chicken Salad Chick at 1509 Hewitt Dr. in Waco.

This spot takes chicken salad to a whole new level with the traditional white meat, shredded chicken, finely minced celery, mayo, and a secret seasoning.

But if you are feeling adventurous go savory with Lauryn’s Lemon Basil or the Barbie-Q with hickory smoked BBQ flavor.

You could go fruity and nutty with the apples and almonds, or spice things up with jalapenos and Sriracha.

