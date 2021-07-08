South Texas tropical rains may impact parts of Central Texas

3-day rainfall totals in South Texas from a slow-moving low pressure system have been between 6″ and 10″ with isolated 12″ totals along the coast and unfortunately much more rain is still on the way. Through Friday, another 3″ to 6″ of rain could fall on the rain-soaked South Texas Coastal Plains but only some of that rain could reach us over the next 48 hours. Today’s precipitation potential is about the same as yesterday’s; everyone will have a chance to see a stray shower or storm roll through during the afternoon but the best opportunity from midday into the early evening will be across Milam, Robertson, and Leon County. We’ll likely start out with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies this morning. Isolated patchy fog is again possible but odds are much lower today. We’ll see fair weather cumulus clouds build midday so partly cloudy skies will be around for the remainder of the day. Highs this afternoon for the southern half of our area will be in the upper 80s with low 90s likely for the northern half. Overall rain chances are near 30% as some moisture from South Texas’ low tries to drift in.

The area of low pressure will be mostly stuck south of I-10 today but it could creep a bit north overnight tonight. Some forecast models are hinting that a wave of more widespread rain could reach us early Friday morning, but it seems like those chances are low right now. For now, we’ll keep tomorrow’s rain chances near 30% throughout the entire day but most likely during the midday and afternoon hours along and east of I-35. Be aware though that if that low drifts farther northward than anticipated, we’ll be dealing with a soggy Friday with potentially a few waves of light-to-moderate rain moving in. Regardless of Friday’s rain chances, the rain-cooled air to our south and partly-to-mostly cloudy skies should help to keep our temperatures close to 10° below average in some spots as highs only reach the mid-to-upper 80s. If we see more rain tomorrow, highs will probably be even cooler and may stay stuck in the low 80s for some.

Thankfully, the area of low pressure will start to dissipate Friday afternoon and should be mostly gone by Saturday. Tropical moisture will still be in place, but we’re expecting mostly clear morning skies to give way to partly cloudy afternoon skies. Rain chances are only near 20% so most should stay precipitation free. Highs should surge back into the low 90s but be aware that heat index values should warm as high as about 100°. We’ll stay in the low 90s Sunday with heat index values nearing 100° but another cold front could move into North Texas. The front shouldn’t be able to reach Central Texas, but some scattered rain is possible late in the afternoon and into Sunday night. We’re not expecting severe weather with this system but there could be a few stronger storms with some gusty winds. Overnight rain Sunday into Monday may last into parts of Monday too. Rain chances will be near 40% Sunday and Monday. Temperatures may drop a little bit Monday, but we’re expecting to still hover near the 90° mark. After Monday’s front washes out, we’re pretty much done with the rain for a while. A stray shower or two are possible Tuesday and Wednesday before those chances fall off Thursday and into next weekend. Despite the drop in rain chances, it looks like highs will only very slowly rebound into the low-to-mid 90s. We’ll get closer to average but may stay a degree or two below climatological normal. Heat index values should near 100° pretty much each and every day.

