Advertisement

Stanton ISD employee charged, arrested for indecency with a child

Justin Matthew Turney, 40.
Justin Matthew Turney, 40.(Martin County Jail)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - A Stanton ISD employee has been arrested after authorities say he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a child.

Justin Matthew Turney, 40, has been charged with one count of Indecency with a Child and one count of Inappropriate Relationship Between Educator and Student.

According to Martin County Sheriff Brad Ingram, his office received a report back on May 3 of an employee with the school district engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student.

The sheriff’s office began investigating the claims and chose to file charges against Turney.

Turney was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday and was arrested and booked into the Martin County Jail on Wednesday.

A page on the Stanton ISD website lists Turney as the principal of Stanton High School.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash sent four to local hospitals, one in critical condition.
Fleeing car hits SUV, SUV hits pickup, leaving one dead, 3 injured
Kayeden Stutzman (left) was believed to be with Erik Stutzman.
Amber Alert for missing Texas toddler discontinued
The boater escaped with minor injuries.
Boater escapes serious injury when inboard engine explodes on area lake
Doctors are reporting a spike in RSV cases in Central Texas which may be pandemic-related.
Child virus spiking in Central Texas
Officers at the scene of the standoff.
Hourlong standoff in local neighborhood ends peacefully

Latest News

Friday night’s Movies in Your Park screening of “Tom & Jerry” in Killeen has been canceled...
Killeen: Friday’s movie in the park canceled
An argument at an area H-E-B store led to a deadly shooting in the driveway of the victim’s...
Argument at area H-E-B leads to deadly shooting in driveway of victim’s home
Dr. Richard Teff spent 22 years in the Army and retired as a Lieutenant General.
Local hospital welcomes new neurosurgeon
The Briscoe Unit in Dilley, Texas, was emptied of state prisoners last month to instead detain...
Almost 150 guards staff empty Texas prison as state officials work on Abbott’s plan to use it for immigrants