Stanton ISD employee charged, arrested for indecency with a child

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - A Stanton ISD employee has been arrested after authorities say he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a child.

Justin Matthew Turney, 40, has been charged with one count of Indecency with a Child and one count of Inappropriate Relationship Between Educator and Student.

According to Martin County Sheriff Brad Ingram, his office received a report back on May 3 of an employee with the school district engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student.

The sheriff’s office began investigating the claims and chose to file charges against Turney.

Turney was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday and was arrested and booked into the Martin County Jail on Wednesday.

A page on the Stanton ISD website lists Turney as the principal of Stanton High School.

