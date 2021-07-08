Texas teen remains on life support after road rage shooting following baseball game

HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting a teenager during what they say was a road rage incident that happened as a family was driving home following a Houston Astros game.

Houston police say the 17-year-old is on life support at a hospital following the Tuesday evening shooting.

Police say the teenager and his family were headed home from the game when his father exchanged hand gestures with the driver of a white Buick sedan.

UPDATE: Newly obtained surveillance photo of suspect vehicle wanted in the shooting of a teen at 600 McCarty St. last night.



Vehicle believed to be a white Buick driven by a black male suspect.





Investigators allege the Buick’s driver followed the family for several miles before firing several shots at their truck.

The teenager was shot in the head.

“One of the gentlest souls to walk the earth was taken from us today,” the teenager’s father said in a Facebook post.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking the public’s help in finding the shooter.