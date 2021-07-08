Killeen: Unexpectedly high-paying jobs available to veterans after service

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - It can be difficult for veterans just out of the service to match the benefits from their service in any particular job, but there are a handful of surprising high-paying jobs available that could keep them right here in Central Texas.

Army Veteran and Social Work Professor Jeffrey Yarvis says he understands that leaving the service and finding a job can be intimidating.

“Don’t be discouraged,” he said.

“Your skills are gonna translate more than you realize. I looked for probably around 6 to 9 months. In the particular position that I have with A&M Central Texas, I was lucky because I had already worked part time with them.”

Other veterabs have not been so lucky, but thanks to the Texas Workforce Commission and other job programs, there’s a list of jobs paying from $65,000 to $150,000 a year, with most of them only requiring a high school diploma or GED.

“There was a staff sergeant that I knew that was able to find a job in logistics at Amazon and was making close to $300,000 a year,” Yarvis said.

“It helped Amazon in using some logistical procedures that the Army uses. In doing so, he got promoted a couple of times.”

Truck drivers, air traffic controllers, civilian engineers, teachers and even golf ball divers all all needed. Yarvis adds no veteran, regardless of their education, should worry about finding work after leaving the service.

“The military does a nice job in giving soldiers these certifications and making sure their training translates to some sort of credit for college or a trade or one of these programs,” he said.

More information on programs and work available can be found on the Texas Workforce Commission’s website.

