Canton balloon festival lifts off

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Tailwind Balloon Festival in Canton has begun. This year marks the 10-year anniversary with vendors, tethered balloon rides, the balloon competition, and more.

The weekend started with pilot training this morning over the First Monday grounds. Steve Lombardi, a balloonist and the aviation director for Remax of Texas, said flying in an air balloon is special.

“Airplanes are made for going places, and balloons are made for just getting away,” Lombardi said.

He said although they compete, his favorite part is the flight itself and re-uniting with other balloonists.

“There’s a great commodity amongst balloonists,” Lombardi said.

The fest is at First Monday Trade Grounds, but he said they plan to fly over the city for the community to enjoy.

A full schedule of events can be viewed here.

