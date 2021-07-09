Advertisement

Central Texas woman laid to rest with military honors

By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -

Retired Army Staff Sergeant Fantasia S. Woods was laid to rest Thursday with military honors.

Her body was escorted by the Copperas Cove police department and the VFW post 9192 motorcycle group and other motorcycle groups.

The procession started at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church in Copperas Cove.

Woods was laid to rest at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen and was surrounded by friends and family.

Woods was originally from Chicago, Illinois, and enlisted in the Army, where she served 9 years. She served with the 1st Cavalry Division’s 91st Engineer Brigade.

Woods served multiple tours during the Iraq war and finished out her career with the Army at Fort Hood.

Woods dedicated her time to being a full time mother to her two daughters Reagan and Rionna Woods.

She made sure to be a part of her daughter’s lives inside and outside the home, making sure to be involved with home projects, celebrations, school trips, and sporting events.

“Thanks to everyone, family, friends, and even the people around here,” said Rionna. Rionna is the oldest of Fantasia’s daughters.

“I’d like to thank everyone here, all the soldiers, veterans, and VA for their support. I couldn’t have done this without the support and the help of everyone that’s there in front of the scenes and behind the scenes,” said Fantasia’s mother Vernell Woods.

“We have angels walking with us and angels above,” she said.

