Crook plows through doors of area 7-Eleven, burglarizes store

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Police were looking Friday for an SUV with front-end damage after a crook plowed through the doors of a Round Rock 7-Eleven and burglarized the store.

The break-in occurred early Friday at the 7-Eleven store at 2801 La Frontera Blvd. in Round Rock.

Police think the SUV involved was a 2001-2002 Toyota Sequoia, which is now missing its front bumper.

The man at the wheel was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Round Rock police at (512) 218-5500.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.