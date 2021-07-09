Deputies break up alleged lumber theft ring in Texas

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested three alleged members of a lumber theft ring, solved five cases in the process, and recovered more than $40,000 worth of stolen lumber and building materials.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier identified the suspects as Ivan Dominguez, 19; Carlos Mendoza, 45; Octavio Perez, 18; and Nathan Baez, 17; all of Fort Worth.

Deputies responded to several theft reports from new residential construction sites in the Aledo and Weatherford areas.

The thieves allegedly stole dozens of new windows valued at more than $5,000, dimensional lumber, and hundreds of plywood Tech Shield Radiant Barrier sheets valued at more than $40,000.

The sheriff said surveillance footage also captured the suspects stealing supplies and items from the construction sites and loading it into their trucks.

The suspects were later linked to the theft of building materials from construction sites in Parker, Tarrant and Johnson Counties.

Authier said the investigation led the to the suspects in Fort Worth, where the stolen materials were allegedly stored at various residences.

Investigators conducted surveillance at the addresses where the stolen materials had been stored and allegedly pallets of plywood and dimensional lumber were covered in tarps located in the backyards.

Mendoza remains incarcerated on felony theft charges with a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer as of today. His bond for the theft charge was set at $7,500.

Dominguez was released on a $15,000 bond Thursday for the felony theft charges.

Baez was arrested on felony theft charges June 25. He was released on a $7,500 bond.

Perez has an active warrant for felony theft. Investigators are seeking Perez’ current location.

Sheriff Authier said the case is ongoing and additional charges are pending the investigation.

