Dozens of positions open within Waco ISD

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - University High School filled with potential future employees for Waco ISD for their job fair.

It’s a crucial moment with nearly 100 teaching jobs listed available and dozens of others positions within the district too, far exceeding the typical amount of openings.

“Really a tough summer and many districts are experiencing the shortage that we are experiencing,” Josie Hernandez-Gutierrez, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, said.

With more than 100 people signed up to attend Waco isd’s job fair, school leaders are hoping to find the right fit for many of their open positions and head in the school year staff that will make a positive difference in the children’s education.

“We look for hard working people, people who are learners, people who are willing to be coached because we have a coaching culture at Waco ISD,” Hernandez-Gutierrez said.

The upcoming school year has a lot at stake as schools are currently playing catch up following the pandemic and staff plays an important role.

“As we face the learning learning loss that many of our students have endured over the past year and a half that the works going to be a bit harder,” Hernandez-Gutierrez said.

But candidates at the job fair say they are up for the challenge.

“I’m sure it can’t be more challenging that last year because of COVID, but I am ready to get back in the swing of things,” Lataista Delao said.

“I’m looking forward to being back on campus in face to face interaction with the students and looking forward to a great year,” Qurinda Rhymes said.

Beyond the position, Waco ISD also offers its staff other benefits when they become part of the team to stay competitive.

“We are one of the highest in districts in the area and we are going to be proposing a 3% raise for teachers next week to the board, and we have great stipends an other great opportunities you cant find at other school districts,” Hernandez-Gutierrez said.

With incentives, higher starting pay and children ready to learn, district leaders hope that soon all of their positions will be filled.

If you weren’t able to make it out to the job fair, Waco ISD has more information online.

Killeen ISD has their job fair Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 3:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center.

For more information about jobs available in Temple, they have information online.

