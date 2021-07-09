Advertisement

Father of Texas teenager who lost fight for life after road rage shooting asks for help

David Castro, 17, "had wanted to make the world better," his father said.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - The father of a 17-year-old boy who died after a road rage shooting is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who opened fire as he and his family were driving home from a Houston Astros game.

Houston police say the driver of a white, four-door Buick LaCrosse followed a truck driven by Paul Castro as he and his two sons were driving home after the Tuesday evening game.

During a news conference on Friday, Castro said the shooting happened after he made a non-threatening hand gesture at the driver who had tried to merge in his lane in heavy traffic.

Castro says his son, David, had wanted to make the world better and did not deserve what happened to him.

The teenager was placed on life support after the shooting and later died.

