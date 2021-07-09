Advertisement

GM recall: Side air bags can explode in Chevy, GMC pickups

FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors...
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin.

The recall covers certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say the air bag inflator can rupture or the end cap can fly off on both sides of the trucks. GM says it has no reports of injuries.

The company says a manufacturing defect allowed moisture into the inflator during manufacturing, causing corrosion.

Dealers will replace both side air bag modules. GM says it has a limited number of replacement parts available.

Owners will be notified starting Aug. 16. They’ll get a second letter when parts are widely available.

For more information about auto recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall page.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

