Greg May Honda’s Pet of the Week: 7.9.21

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week is special because we have four pets of the week: Leo, Rowan, Riggins and Alex.

The Humane Society of Central Texas said it is at capacity and is encouraging potential adopters or fosters to adopt or foster pets.

The shelter is located in Waco, Texas at 2032 Circle Road.

If you are interested in adopting one of the dogs featured in this segment, call (254) 754-1454.

