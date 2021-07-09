Man who burglarized machine at local laundromat caught on camera

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Police released surveillance photos Friday of a man who broke into a coin-operated machine in late June at a Bellmead laundromat.

The burglary occurred at around 2:40 p.m. on June 30 at Ma Suds at 2813 Bellmead Dr.

The man escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Det. Irving at the Bellmead Police Department at (254) 799-0251.

