Masked men rob local 7-Eleven store at gunpoint
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for two men who robbed a Temple 7-Eleven at gunpoint early Thursday.
The two resemble the robbers who held up a Cefco store an hour earlier in Belton.
The two men, both wearing ski masks and hooded sweatshirts, entered the store at 2701 North 3rd St. at around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, threatened a clerk at gunpoint, and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 298-5510 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.
Tips may also be submitted online.
