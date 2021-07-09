Quieter, drier, & hotter weekend expected

We are headed into the weekend with a weather pattern shift that will bring down rain chances and bump up temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. The upper level low that’s been parked in South Texas all week finally moves out and gets replaced with high pressure. As far as the rain goes tonight, we will start to see the activity gradually decreasing with only an isolated shower or storm here or there. We should see the radar a lot quieter around 9 - 10 p.m. We expect tonight to be mostly cloudy and that’s why temperatures should only drop into the mid 70s.

As high pressure moves in for the weekend, rain chances get squashed, but not completely to a zero percent chance... we keep a small chance for rain on Saturday afternoon, but most will likely stay dry. High temperatures will just back up to the 90s and humidity will make it feel like the mid and upper 90s. That said, even though we are getting a bump up in temperatures, we should still remain below average for this time of the year. Sunday we stay mostly dry for a majority of the day, but rain chances will increase late Sunday afternoon/evening and into Monday with a cold front on the way. Some storms on Sunday could be on the strong side too so that’s something to keep in mind for outdoor plans. Heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds will be the main concerns with any stronger storms that should form.

The cold front won’t do much to “cool” us off but it does help to keep temperatures regulated in the low 90s going into next week... another week with temperatures below where they should be and I don’t think we can complain about that! We should see more sun, especially the second half of the week, and we might be settling into an overall more quiet and typical summer-style pattern by next weekend.

