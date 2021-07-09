Robbers hold local store clerk at gunpoint, escape with undisclosed amount of cash

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police were looking Friday for two robbers who held a Belton store clerk at gunpoint early Thursday and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The two robbers entered the Cefco store in the 600 block of Holland Road just before 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

They escaped in a vehicle, but a description wasn’t available.

Two men who resembled the robbers held up a 7-Eleven store in Temple about an hour later.

Investigators are asking anybody with information to call the Belton Police Department at (254) 933-5840 or to text tips to (254) 217-6769.

