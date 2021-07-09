Scattered rain back today with another rain chance arriving Sunday

The tropical low over South Texas that’s continuing to produce flooding near and around Rockport is finally starting to drift northward. Heavy flooding rains will continue around Matagorda Bay today but since the low is drifting northward toward Central Texas, we’re expecting scattered showers and storms to impact our area. Rain is going to be possible at any time today, especially so midday and into the afternoon, with the greatest rain potential in the south half of our area. For the northern half of Central Texas, scattered rain is certainly possible, but the coverage and likelihood is just a little bit lower. Rain chance are, on average, near about 50% today. As the scattered showers roll through, it’s going to prevent sunshine from reaching the surface thanks to mostly cloudy to overcast skies. With the scattered rain and the cloudiness, morning temperatures in the mid-70s will only warm into the low-to-mid 80s for highs today. Today’s record coolest high of 81° set most recently in 1937 is probably safe, but we could potentially break it depending on how long breaks in the precipitation last. Scattered rain should slowly wane this evening but rain will remain possible through about 10 PM.

You can keep the umbrellas at home for the most part on Saturday. We’ll have a 20% chance of an early morning shower and a 20% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm bubbling up in the afternoon heat. We do unfortunately mean heat because highs will likely be about 10° higher than Friday as partly cloudy skies return. Friday’s rain will keep humidity very high too with heat index values in the afternoon ranging from about 100° to 105°. If we’re going to see any rain this weekend, it’s going to arrive Sunday as a cold front moves through North Texas and approaches our area. We should start out the day rain-free but the front will slowly drag south during the afternoon. We’re expected a broken line of showers and thunderstorms to move in from the north during the afternoon and evening. Scattered storms may continue past sunset too as the front stalls out. Rain chances are near 40% Sunday and also Monday since the front may kick up some scattered rain before it completely washes out. Some storms on Sunday could be on the strong side too. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Central Texas under a level 1 of 5 marginal severe weather risk, primarily for the threat of gusty winds. Highs Sunday in the low 90s should drop slightly into the upper 80 Monday. Rain chances drop to 20% Tuesday and will then drop completely out of the forecast starting on Wednesday. Thanks to breezy south winds keeping air moving, we’re not going to be experiencing the hot and stagnant air-mass we normally see in summer. Yes, it’ll get warmer late next week as highs reach the low-to-mid 90s, but high temperatures should remain a few degrees below normal. Those south winds will keep humidity around and heat index values should be near or even slightly over 100° each afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.