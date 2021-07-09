Advertisement

Temple College hopes to fill healthcare worker shortage with expansion

This rendering shows what the Temple College Health Sciences Center could possibly look like....
This rendering shows what the Temple College Health Sciences Center could possibly look like. The college will begin the design process next month.(Temple College)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple College is one step closer to expanding its health sciences program, thanks in part to a grant from the federal government.

On Thursday, the Economic Development Administration announced Temple College would receive a $2.4 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant. Along with a bond issue approved earlier this year, Temple College will use the money to renovate and expand the health science center on campus.

Dr. Christy Ponce, Temple College president, said the school applied for the grant to help address the shortage of healthcare workers in the community.

“The pandemic, definitely created a critical need for even more healthcare workers there was already a shortage and in health care workers and we need that many more,” Ponce said.

The plan is to renovate more than 30,000 square feet of the health sciences building. The grant will cover a portion of that, including offices, work rooms, conference rooms and the renovation and expansion of the dental hygiene clinic.

The college said it was already in a great position to respond to the rising need for healthcare workers, and this grant and expansion will be a long-term investment in the community.

“We will be able to grow temple college to make some transformational differences on campus with new buildings, expanded buildings will be able to help support more students,” Ponce said.

While the grant means there will be a lot of big changes on campus, the college said there will be community impacts as well.

“We’ll be able to help support more students and their future dreams and in their training and work with our local healthcare providers to make sure that we are responding with a great skilled workforce,’ Ponce said.

Next month, Ponce said, work will stasrt on the design for the buildings.

Construction could begin in about a year.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An argument at an area H-E-B store led to a deadly shooting in the driveway of the victim’s...
Argument at area H-E-B leads to deadly shooting in driveway of victim’s home
Patrick Renna agreed to take a selfie with Katie Vana. “It was so cool,” she said.
‘It was a very surreal thing:’ Coffee shop employee comes face-to-face with favorite child actor
The Delta variant of COVID-19, which poses a serious threat to people who aren’t fully...
COVID-19 Delta variant identified in at least one Central Texas County adding urgency to vaccination push
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
‘I want my daddy’: Body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
The crash sent four to local hospitals, one in critical condition. One later died.
Police identify man killed in crash involving Dodge whose driver was fleeing local officers

Latest News

David Castro, 17, "had wanted to make the world better," his father said.
Father of Texas teenager who lost fight for life after road rage shooting asks for help
Scam Alert
$80,000 in losses in 2021 within Texas as scammers target military community
Scammers target military community
Scams targeting military community
pets of the week 7.9.21
Greg May Honda Pets of the Week: 7.9.21
The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas since the start of the pandemic...
Total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed here since start of pandemic rises to more than 80,000