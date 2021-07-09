Advertisement

Texas dad learns punishment for beating 2-year-old son to death

Father reportedly frustrated during potty training
Antonio Hicks Sr.
Antonio Hicks Sr.(credit: Harris County Sheriff’s Office)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) — It was around this time last year when a dad in Houston beat his 2-year-old son to death after getting frustrated during potty training. That man is now headed to prison for the next 45 years.

It was in July of 2020 when authorities say Antonio Hicks Sr. hit his toddler son, Antonio Hicks Jr., several times.

According to court records, Hicks told Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators that he “snapped” after walking in and seeing the child smearing feces on the bathroom floor.

The child was unresponsive when he arrived at a Houston emergency room and died at the hospital.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said emergency room staff noticed the toddler had a number of injuries, both new and old, and called authorities.

Hicks was arrested in 2020 for causing injury to a child and later pled guilty when that charge was upgraded to murder.

His time served will be reduced from the sentence.

Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An argument at an area H-E-B store led to a deadly shooting in the driveway of the victim’s...
Argument at area H-E-B leads to deadly shooting in driveway of victim’s home
Patrick Renna agreed to take a selfie with Katie Vana. “It was so cool,” she said.
‘It was a very surreal thing:’ Coffee shop employee comes face-to-face with favorite child actor
The Delta variant of COVID-19, which poses a serious threat to people who aren’t fully...
COVID-19 Delta variant identified in at least one Central Texas County adding urgency to vaccination push
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
‘I want my daddy’: Body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
The crash sent four to local hospitals, one in critical condition. One later died.
Police identify man killed in crash involving Dodge whose driver was fleeing local officers

Latest News

David Castro, 17, "had wanted to make the world better," his father said.
Father of Texas teenager who lost fight for life after road rage shooting asks for help
Scam Alert
$80,000 in losses in 2021 within Texas as scammers target military community
Scammers target military community
Scams targeting military community
pets of the week 7.9.21
Greg May Honda Pets of the Week: 7.9.21
The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas since the start of the pandemic...
Total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed here since start of pandemic rises to more than 80,000