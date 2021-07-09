Texas dad learns punishment for beating 2-year-old son to death

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) — It was around this time last year when a dad in Houston beat his 2-year-old son to death after getting frustrated during potty training. That man is now headed to prison for the next 45 years.

It was in July of 2020 when authorities say Antonio Hicks Sr. hit his toddler son, Antonio Hicks Jr., several times.

According to court records, Hicks told Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators that he “snapped” after walking in and seeing the child smearing feces on the bathroom floor.

The child was unresponsive when he arrived at a Houston emergency room and died at the hospital.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said emergency room staff noticed the toddler had a number of injuries, both new and old, and called authorities.

Hicks was arrested in 2020 for causing injury to a child and later pled guilty when that charge was upgraded to murder.

His time served will be reduced from the sentence.

