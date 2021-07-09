Total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed here since start of pandemic rises to more than 80,000

(KWTX) – The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas since the start of the pandemic rose to 80,049 Friday and the number of probable cases rose to more than 10,500, according to Department of State Health Services data.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring rose by 28 to 979 Friday, and DSHS data showed the virus has claimed three more lives in the region.

The Mayo Clinic identifies Hamilton and Robertson counties as COVID-19 hotspots.

Hamilton County had 22 active cases Friday and Robertson had 40, an increase of seven over Thursday’s total.

The Central Texas death toll may be as high as 1,726, but according to state data Friday, the count stands at 1,721 including 449 Bell County residents; 37 Bosque County residents; 88 Coryell County residents; 33 Falls County residents; 50 Freestone County residents; 28 Hamilton County residents; 111 Hill County residents; 33 Lampasas County residents; 43 Leon County residents; 80 Limestone County residents; 484 McLennan County residents, 19 more than the local count of 465; 49 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 145 Navarro County residents, five fewer than the local count of 150; 47 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 39 Friday to 51,455.

DSHS reported another 1,859 confirmed cases of the virus Friday, 1,798 of them new, increasing the total confirmed since the start of the pandemic to 2,557,363.

DSHS reported 446,742 probable cases Friday.

At least 25,817 cases were active Friday, 1,050 more than on Thursday, 2,890,773 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 1,888 were hospitalized, up from 1,851 on Thursday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 37 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized Friday.

In Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties, at least 22 were hospitalized.

The statewide Molecular Test Positivity Rate was 6.64% on Friday, up from 6.32% Thursday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

VACCINATION

More than 68% of Texas residents 12 and older have received one dose of vaccine and more than 50% are fully vaccinated, according to state data Friday.

In Central Texas, just more than 40% of residents 12 and older have received one dose and almost 35% are fully vaccinated.

Those who are not fully vaccinated are at particular risk from the Delta variant of the virus, which is more contagious than earlier strains.

The variant has been identified in Bell County and experts say it is responsible for a rising percentage of COVID-19 cases in Texas and around the U.S.. particularly among those from 20- to 40-years of age.

In Bell County Friday, state data showed just more than 37% of residents 12 and older have received one dose and almost 32% are fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, more than 46% of residents 12 and older have received one dose and 40% are fully vaccinated, state data showed.

About 38% of Bosque County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated Friday; almost 30% of Coryell County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 35% of Falls County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; 30% of Freestone County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; 40% of Hamilton County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 34% of Hill County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 35% of Lampasas County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; more than 32% of Leon County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; more than 30% of Limestone County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 37% of Milam County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 35% of Mills County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; more than 38% of Navarro County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 37% of Robertson County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated, and almost 29% of San Saba County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated.

A Texas National Guard COVID-19 mobile vaccination team will administer the Pfizer vaccine for free to residents 12 and older from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church in Troy.

Appointments aren’t necessary, but residents are asked to RSVP online or by calling (254) 938-2582 to ensure enough vaccine is available.

Second doses will be administered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 31 at the church.

AdventHealth Rural Health Clinic is providing COVID-19 vaccines free to Lampasas residents 18 and older by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at its clinic at 187 PR 4060. Identification and proof of insurance are required. Call (512) 556-3621

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District paused updates of its local dashboard in May but says the updates will resume if the county’s incidence rate rises to more than 80 cases per 100,000 residents.

State data Friday showed 22,746 total confirmed cases and 2,389 total probable cases.

At least 24,050 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

At least 636 cases were active Friday according to DSHS data.

State data includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post.

The virus has claimed 449 lives in the county.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 24 at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District has discontinued daily case reporting effective and is instead reporting COVID-19 cases on a weekly basis.

The health district’s latest update Friday showed 27,984 total cases.

At least 114 cases were active Friday, 27,404 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 465 have died, according to the update.

State data showed 484 deaths.

COVID-19 testing provided by the Waco-McLennan County Health District and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management has ended. Providers throughout the county including clinics and pharmacies still offer COVID-19 testing. The DSHS test location finder is a resource.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed no active cases Friday and a total of 4,014 cases since Aug. 1, 2020. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff through the summer. The university will not require students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. As of Friday, almost 38% of students and almost 60% of employees had been vaccinated. The university plans to operate at 100% capacity indoors and outdoors and to return to in-person instruction without social distancing this fall. Face masks are no longer required on campus, but the school recommends those who aren’t vaccinated wear face coverings indoors.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed no active cases Friday and a cumulative total of 368 cases, 286 involving students.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on July 22 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road. This will be the last COVID-19 response mass distribution event in the city.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 7,090 total confirmed and 296 total probable cases Friday.

At least 38 cases were active, and 7,260 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 88 residents.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported four cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit; one case involving an employee at the Hilltop Unit; one case involving an inmate and six cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit, where 60 inmates were restricted and one was isolated; no active cases at the Mountain View Unit; one case involving an inmate and one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, where 100 inmates were restricted and one was isolated, and three cases involving inmates and three involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 52 inmates are restricted and three were isolated.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,894 total confirmed and 202 total probable case of the virus Wednesday.

State data showed no active cases in the county.

At least 2,071 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 33 have died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported one case involving an employee at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin, which was virus free for several weeks, and no active cases at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,177 total confirmed and 655 total probable cases of the virus Wednesday.

Eight cases were active.

At least 2,744 residents diagnosed the virus have recovered and 80 have died.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,498 total confirmed and 2,462 total probable cases Wednesday.

At least 5,780 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

The state reported 145.

At least 35 cases were active Friday.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,388 total confirmed and 313 probable cases of the virus Friday. Of the total, 1,656 residents have recovered and 37 have died, according to state data. Eight cases were active Friday.

Freestone County had 1,128 total confirmed and 855 total probable cases Friday. At least 1,922 residents have recovered and 50 have died according to state data. At least 11 cases were active Friday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported one case involving an employee at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 750 total confirmed and 61 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 761 residents have recovered and 28 have died, according to state data. Twenty-two cases were active Friday.

Hill County Friday had 3,838 total confirmed cases and 735 probable cases. At least 4,441 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 111 residents have died, according to state data. At least 21 cases were active Friday.

Lampasas County had 1,890 total confirmed and 344 probable cases Friday. At least 2,178 residents have recovered, and 33 residents have died, according to state data. At least 23 cases were active Friday.

Leon County had 1,284 total confirmed and 373 total probable cases Friday. At least 1,608 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 43 have died, according to state data. At least six cases were active Friday.

Milam County had 1,497 total confirmed and 1,100 total probable cases Friday. At least 2,583 residents have recovered and 49 have died. Thirteen cases were active Friday.

Mills County had 597 confirmed and 63 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 637 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data. Two cases were active Friday.

Robertson County had 1,817 total confirmed cases Friday and 438 total probable cases. At least 2,168 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 47 have died, according to state data. At least 40 cases were active Friday.

San Saba County had 521 total confirmed cases Friday and 258 total probable cases. At least 754 residents have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data, which showed two active cases Friday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Facility.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.