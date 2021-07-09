Advertisement

US Anti-Doping Agency says it can’t change marijuana rules alone

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the first heat of the semis finals in women's...
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the first heat of the semis finals in women's 100-meter runat the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. Anti-Doping Agency leaders are pushing to further mitigate “harsh consequences” for marijuana if it’s not intentionally used to enhance performance, though they cannot unilaterally change the rules, they wrote in a letter to members of Congress critical of the agency in the wake of sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson’s ban from the Olympics.

The letter, sent Friday, addressed criticisms leveled by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, in their own letter, sent last week, after Richardson’s suspension was announced.

The 21-year-old sprinter will not compete at the Tokyo Games after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana after her victory in the 100-meter finals at the Olympic trials last month.

Officially, she received a 30-day ban, but the positive test nullified her first-place finish at the trials, which cost her a spot in the individual race. And earlier this week, USA Track and Field left her completely off the Olympic roster, meaning she can’t run in the 4x100 relay, which takes place after the 30-day ban is over.

Friday’s letter, co-signed by USADA CEO Travis Tygart, referenced a rule in Ultimate Fighting Championship that does not penalize marijuana use if it is not meant to enhance performance. But while USADA oversees UFC’s anti-doping program, that league is not signed onto the international anti-doping code, the way USADA, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and all organizations that oversee Olympic athletes are.

“Most governments in the world have been very reluctant to take marijuana off the prohibited list for public health reasons,” the USADA letter read. “It is worth noting that when marijuana was included in the first prohibited list in 2004, one of the strongest advocates for inclusion of marijuana on the prohibited list was the U.S. government.”

It said that because Richardson voluntarily accepted her 30-day sanction, any attempt to reverse it, as Ocasio-Cortez and Raskin suggested should happen, “would have been quickly appealed” by the IOC or World Anti-Doping Agency and might have resulted in an even longer suspension.

In last Friday’s letter to Tygart and WADA president Witold Banka, Ocasio-Cortez and Raskin wrote “the ban on marijuana is a significant and unnecessary burden on athletes’ civil liberties.” It said the rule was even more antiquated because of more permissive attitudes about the drug, which “is currently legal in 19 states” and “legal in some form in at least 35 countries around the world.”

But USADA countered back that “most governments in the world have been very reluctant to take marijuana off the prohibited list for public health reasons.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An argument at an area H-E-B store led to a deadly shooting in the driveway of the victim’s...
Argument at area H-E-B leads to deadly shooting in driveway of victim’s home
Patrick Renna agreed to take a selfie with Katie Vana. “It was so cool,” she said.
‘It was a very surreal thing:’ Coffee shop employee comes face-to-face with favorite child actor
The Delta variant of COVID-19, which poses a serious threat to people who aren’t fully...
COVID-19 Delta variant identified in at least one Central Texas County adding urgency to vaccination push
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
‘I want my daddy’: Body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
The crash sent four to local hospitals, one in critical condition. One later died.
Police identify man killed in crash involving Dodge whose driver was fleeing local officers

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, file photo, the Senate Finance Committee holds a hearing...
Biden fires Trump-appointed head of Social Security agency
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Elsa soaks NYC and New England as it races up East Coast
David Castro, 17, "had wanted to make the world better," his father said.
Father of Texas teenager who lost fight for life after road rage shooting asks for help
Scam Alert
$80,000 in losses in 2021 within Texas as scammers target military community
Scammers target military community
Scams targeting military community