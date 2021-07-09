Advertisement

Waco: New comedy club brings laughter back to Central Texas

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Central Texans can go to a comedy club, all thanks to one man and his version of the American dream.

Kevin Gritten, a small business owner and improv comedian, is ready to get back to laughing with his new comedy club, Slapstix Comedy.

“COVID did shut down some places that’ve been around for 10-20 years across the state,” he said.

“This is an opportunity to bring a new place with new ideas in and bring thing those talented people to Waco.”

However, the path to this moment didn’t come without its challenges. It all started with Gritten quitting his job to help his wife, Lorraine, fulfill her dream of opening a barbershop and salon, then seaving the money to help build the club with his former improv friends.

If it was easy, then everybody would do it,” she said.

“It’s been hard, but we must do hard pretty good. Kevin’s always been so supportive of everything I’ve ever done and it’s been his thing. I’ve always known he’s wanted to do his own business and together, we’re making his dream come true.”

A dream the couple hopes will bring joy to not only their family, but others in need of an escape and a good laugh after a difficult year.

The club will be open to the public on July 9.

