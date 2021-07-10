Advertisement

Cheers: Wisconsin brewery combines beer and ice cream

By Katrina Nickell
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) – Many people enjoy a beer on a hot summer day. The same goes for ice cream.

Badger State Brewery has taken the next step and combined the two.

“I guess, I thought it would taste like beer, but it doesn’t at all,” said customer Katrina Nickell. “It’s just very sweet. It kind of tastes like an Icee.”

The frozen confection was added to the menu this summer. It’s the latest in a long line of craft beers, seltzers, ciders and related offerings from the brewer.

“You know, the next step was obviously ice cream,” brewery representative Jennifer Radloff said with a smirk.

But the summer treat isn’t for everyone.

“Because the ice cream is actually infused with the beer, you will have to show an ID to prove you are 21 or older when ordering,” said Nickell.

There’s some science involved, too.

“You put a freezing agent in it, and your beer, and then we mix all-natural fruit purees in it to kind of make our own concoctions,” Radloff said.

The brewery says it’s a great option for customers who still aren’t sold on craft beer.

“We’re always looking for new innovative ways to kind of get customers in the door,” Radloff said. “So, we decided to bring in a frozen ice cream machine.”

And while the ice cream is perfect for warm summer days, the plan is to keep it around even when the temperatures cool off.

“Over winter as we start getting our barrel-aged beers out, we’re going to probably start making some dark chocolaty ice cream for guests,” Radloff said.

Badger State says plans to create a new flavor each week.

Copyright 2021 WLUK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Hicks Sr.
Texas dad learns punishment for beating 2-year-old son to death
Lumber theft suspects Nathan Baez (L), Ivan Dominguez, Carlos Mendoza (C), and Octavio Perez (R).
Deputies break up alleged lumber theft ring in Texas
Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a...
2 dead, 1 wounded in murder-suicide at Texas restaurant
The crash sent four to local hospitals, one in critical condition. One later died.
Police identify man killed in crash involving Dodge whose driver was fleeing local officers
The robbers escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Robbers hold local store clerk at gunpoint, escape with undisclosed amount of cash

Latest News

Cat found alive at Surfside collapse site, reunited with family
Cat from collapsed building found alive, returned to family
Mayor reacts to missing cat found from collapse
Over 30 million people are under heat alerts this weekend.
California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets US West
Over 30 million people are under heat alerts this weekend.
West prepares for another scorching weekend
Australia's Ashleigh Barty reacts after defeating the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in the...
Start the Barty! Australian wins Wimbledon for 2nd major