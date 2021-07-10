Waco restaurant employee shot, killed during robbery
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police said an employee at Mr. Greek Pizza & Gyro was shot and killed during a robbery.
A heavy police presence and crime scene tape could be seen for hours near 27th Street and Waco Drive.
Police received a call regarding a “man down” at about 6:20 a.m.
Officers who arrived at the scene found a man in the front parking lot of the business.
“Ambulance personnel were called to the scene, but the individual was deceased,” police said.
Police said the victim, described only as a 57-year-old man, was an employee of the business and was “shot and killed during the commission of a robbery.”
No further information was provided.
