Waco restaurant employee shot, killed during robbery

Police on the scene of a crime at 27th street and Waco Drive
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police said an employee at Mr. Greek Pizza & Gyro was shot and killed during a robbery.

A heavy police presence and crime scene tape could be seen for hours near 27th Street and Waco Drive.

Police received a call regarding a “man down” at about 6:20 a.m.

Officers who arrived at the scene found a man in the front parking lot of the business.

“Ambulance personnel were called to the scene, but the individual was deceased,” police said.

Police said the victim, described only as a 57-year-old man, was an employee of the business and was “shot and killed during the commission of a robbery.”

No further information was provided.

