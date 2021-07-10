Fire crews respond to fire at restaurant

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Saturday morning, the Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at On The Border in the 4300 block of W Waco Dr.

The department tweeted that Engine 9 responded to the scene and they requested a full structural assignment for the fire.

The department says the fire was put out in about 20 minutes and no one was hurt.

Official are investigating the cause of the fire.

