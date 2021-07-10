Advertisement

Fire crews respond to fire at restaurant

The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at On The Border at W Waco Dr.
The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at On The Border at W Waco Dr.(KWTX)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Saturday morning, the Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at On The Border in the 4300 block of W Waco Dr.

The department tweeted that Engine 9 responded to the scene and they requested a full structural assignment for the fire.

The department says the fire was put out in about 20 minutes and no one was hurt.

Official are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Hicks Sr.
Texas dad learns punishment for beating 2-year-old son to death
Lumber theft suspects Nathan Baez (L), Ivan Dominguez, Carlos Mendoza (C), and Octavio Perez (R).
Deputies break up alleged lumber theft ring in Texas
Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a...
2 dead, 1 wounded in murder-suicide at Texas restaurant
The crash sent four to local hospitals, one in critical condition. One later died.
Police identify man killed in crash involving Dodge whose driver was fleeing local officers
An argument at an area H-E-B store led to a deadly shooting in the driveway of the victim’s...
Argument at area H-E-B leads to deadly shooting in driveway of victim’s home

Latest News

Police on the scene of a crime at 27th street and Waco Drive
Active crime scene investigation near local restaurant
Boater escapes serious injury when inboard engine explodes on area lake
Boater escapes serious injury when inboard engine explodes on area lake
With thousands of families still reluctant to get their COVID vaccine, the Pentagon is planning...
Pentagon considering mandatory COVID vaccines for military members
FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast