Advertisement

Gun pulled at Harker Heights recreation center

Harker Heights police investigate a gun pulled out at a volleyball game Saturday.
Harker Heights police investigate a gun pulled out at a volleyball game Saturday.(Justin Jackson)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) -

A gun was pulled out at a volleyball game that stemmed from a fight Saturday in Harker Heights.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. at the recreation center located at 307 Millers Crossing. The recreation center sits directly across from the city hall.

The incident started when another parent told a child that they had a “bad attitude”. The parents of the child confronted the other parents which lead to a fight between two men.

During the fight, a gun was shown by one of the men who retrieved it from his vehicle.

This caused frantic 911 calls to Harker Heights police about a man with a gun and possible shots fired.

There were no shots fired at the game per witnesses at the game.

“It’s piss poor as parents to antagonize children,” said Buffy Anderson who was in attendance for the game.

“We’re here for kids and we’re not here to cut up and act silly, these children are out here to have a good time and as parents, they’re not showing responsibility or maturity and that’s really sad that they’re not doing what they’re supposed to do as parents”

A second game was supposed to follow the first game but was canceled due to the incident.

The two men that could be seen in handcuffs were later taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Hicks Sr.
Texas dad learns punishment for beating 2-year-old son to death
Police on the scene of a crime at 27th street and Waco Drive
Waco restaurant employee shot, killed during robbery
Lumber theft suspects Nathan Baez (L), Ivan Dominguez, Carlos Mendoza (C), and Octavio Perez (R).
Deputies break up alleged lumber theft ring in Texas
The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at On The Border at W Waco Dr.
Fire crews respond to fire at restaurant
Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a...
2 dead, 1 wounded in murder-suicide at Texas restaurant

Latest News

To complete final preparations and make sure the area is clean, Keep Waco Beautiful, in...
Waco: Brazos River clean up makes final preparations for Tri-Waco
Police on the scene of a crime at 27th street and Waco Drive
Waco restaurant employee shot, killed during robbery
The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at On The Border at W Waco Dr.
Fire crews respond to fire at restaurant
Boater escapes serious injury when inboard engine explodes on area lake
Boater escapes serious injury when inboard engine explodes on area lake