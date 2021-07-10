Gun pulled at Harker Heights recreation center

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) -

A gun was pulled out at a volleyball game that stemmed from a fight Saturday in Harker Heights.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. at the recreation center located at 307 Millers Crossing. The recreation center sits directly across from the city hall.

The incident started when another parent told a child that they had a “bad attitude”. The parents of the child confronted the other parents which lead to a fight between two men.

During the fight, a gun was shown by one of the men who retrieved it from his vehicle.

This caused frantic 911 calls to Harker Heights police about a man with a gun and possible shots fired.

There were no shots fired at the game per witnesses at the game.

“It’s piss poor as parents to antagonize children,” said Buffy Anderson who was in attendance for the game.

“We’re here for kids and we’re not here to cut up and act silly, these children are out here to have a good time and as parents, they’re not showing responsibility or maturity and that’s really sad that they’re not doing what they’re supposed to do as parents”

A second game was supposed to follow the first game but was canceled due to the incident.

The two men that could be seen in handcuffs were later taken into custody.

