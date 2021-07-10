Missing 6-year-old from Calvert believed to be in serious danger.

CALVERT, Texas (KWTX) -

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing child.

Legend Mourning, 6, was last seen with 29-year-old Johnell Hickman.

Mourning was taken from the 600 block of West Mitchell in Calvert, Texas.

He was last seen wearing a red and blue Spiderman shirt, blue shorts, and one green/blue shoe.

They both were last seen in a black four-door sedan.

Mourning is believed to be in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

If you have any information, please contact the Calvert police department or the Robertson County Sheriff’s department at 979-364-2223 or 979-828-3299

