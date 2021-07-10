Waco: Brazos River clean up makes final preparations for Tri-Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time since the COVID pandemic began, the city of Waco will be hosting its largest event in the Tri-Waco triathlon on Sunday.

To complete final preparations and make sure the area is clean, Keep Waco Beautiful, in partnership with other local organizations, held their quarterly Brazos River cleanup Saturday morning.

It’s not every day people would be happy picking up trash, but after not being able to gather for a year, the volunteers couldn’t resist.

“We really were challenged like we’ve never been before,” said Keep Waco Beautiful Executive Director Rachel Klein.

“Not being able to meet, we couldn’t do anything because we rely on our volunteers.”

The crew picked up trash in the river and surrounding areas to make sure the Tri-Waco participants don’t run into any debris.

“We’ve pulled out tires, furniture, trash and other odd items before,” Klein said.

“Most of this comes from gutters and sewage but sometimes, you never know where this stuff comes from. We just need to make sure to pick it up.”

Even volunteers like David Achterhof, who used to compete in the Tri-Waco for years, says it’s rewarding to help keep the area clean so the triathletes can have the same experience he did.

“It’s what we’re here for,” he said.

“We’ve committed ourselves to clean up the city, make it look good and we’re proud of it. This truly comes from the heart.”

A heartfelt message to the athletes and Central Texans that it’s time to celebrate after a difficult year.

“This is something that is exciting to be able to come out and participate,” Klein said.

“They want to help the community again.”

The Tri-Waco race is expecting nearly a thousand participants and will begin Sunday at 6 a.m.

