Advertisement

Firefighter rescues kitten trapped under truck

A tiny kitten who had crawled under a truck ended up going for a ride in Hillsborough County,...
A tiny kitten who had crawled under a truck ended up going for a ride in Hillsborough County, Fla.(Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Fla./Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A tiny kitten found itself in a tight space, but firefighters came to the rescue.

A man flagged down the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue from a supermarket parking lot Saturday morning after he heard the cries of a kitten coming from his truck.

Firefighter Elaine Owens crawled under the truck and rescued the kitten, who had been stuck between the vehicle floor and the gas tank during the trip to the supermarket.

The furry little stowaway, who is believed to be 2 months old, was unharmed.

A bystander decided to give the kitten a home “and clean it up as the newest member of her family.”

This morning, the crew of Engine 18 came to the rescue of an approximately 2-month-old kitten trapped under a pickup...

Posted by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Florida on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a crime at 27th street and Waco Drive
Waco restaurant employee shot, killed during robbery
The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at On The Border at W Waco Dr.
Fire crews respond to fire at restaurant
Antonio Hicks Sr.
Texas dad learns punishment for beating 2-year-old son to death
The search for a missing swimmer, is now a recovery at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Crews working to recover body of swimmer believed to have drowned at Central Texas lake
The men robbed the store at around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.
Masked men rob local 7-Eleven store at gunpoint

Latest News

The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Richard Branson, the London-born founder of the Virgin Group, turns 71 in a week. He joins five...
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
Authorities concluded that there was “no chance of life” in the remaining rubble, but the...
Mayor: 90 deaths confirmed in Florida condominium collapse
A fire in Klamath Falls, Ore., exploded in size.
Bootleg fire in Oregon explodes in size
The 100 Block of E Avenue D has been temporarily closed for repairs between S. Main Street and...
Temporary street closure in Copperas Cove due to water line break