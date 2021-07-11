Advertisement

Overall A Nice Sunday with Rain This Evening and Monday

By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 2 hours ago
We start with some clouds Sunday morning, but we’ll get sunshine midday with temperatures already in the mid 80′s by then. Highs hit the low 90′s right before some rain moves in from the north around 4pm. The rain stays north of Highway 84 through about 7pm, by which time most of it will be around Highway 84.

The rain dies down after sunset, but another wave of rain moves through late Monday morning, dying down as we go through Monday afternoon. Highs will only be a tad cooler Monday afternoon right around 90°, before drier weather arrives for the middle of the week. Highs will get back into the mid 90′s for many us, and that dry pattern is expected to hold through next weekend with highs in the low to mid 90′s.

