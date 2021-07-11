Advertisement

Pope Francis makes 1st appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis appears on a balcony of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, July 11,...
Pope Francis appears on a balcony of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, July 11, 2021, where he is recovering from intestinal surgery, for the traditional Sunday blessing and Angelus prayer. Pope Francis is 84 and had a part of his colon removed a week ago. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)(Alessandra Tarantino | AP)
By FRANCES D'EMILIO
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has made his first public appearance since surgery a week earlier. He greeted well-wishers as he stood on a hospital balcony Sunday.

The Vatican says the 84-year-old Francis has been steadily on the mend following scheduled surgery on July 4 to remove a portion of his large intestine.

His voice sounded a bit weak Sunday as he began to speak to a small crowd gathered outside Gemelli Polyclinic at noon.

That’s when traditionally he would have appeared from a window at the Vatican overlooking St. Peter’s Square. He said he “very much felt your closeness and the support of your prayers.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a crime at 27th street and Waco Drive
Waco restaurant employee shot, killed during robbery
The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at On The Border at W Waco Dr.
Fire crews respond to fire at restaurant
The search for a missing swimmer, is now a recovery at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Recovery efforts continue after swimmer goes missing at Central Texas lake
Antonio Hicks Sr.
Texas dad learns punishment for beating 2-year-old son to death
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2016, file photo, SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks during the 67th...
Elon Musk says SpaceX planning second rocket facility near Waco

Latest News

Blue Bell introduces new ice cream flavor Coconut Cream Pie
New ice cream flavor introduced by Blue Bell
An advisory committee that’s helped create seven decades worth of progress for women serving in...
Proposal made to disband Pentagon’s Advisory Panel for female service members
A reported bomb threat evacuated a Walmart Sunday on Franklin.
Waco Walmart evacuated after bomb threat
The 100 Block of E Avenue D has been temporarily closed for repairs between S. Main Street and...
Temporary street closure in Copperas Cove due to water line break