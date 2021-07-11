Advertisement

Proposal made to disband Pentagon’s Advisory Panel for female service members

An advisory committee that’s helped create seven decades worth of progress for women serving in...
An advisory committee that’s helped create seven decades worth of progress for women serving in the military is now being threatened to be disbanded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)(Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder | 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - An advisory committee that’s helped create seven decades worth of progress for women serving in the military is now being threatened to be disbanded.

Army Veteran Michelle Dietert was surprised to hear the Department of Defense’s suspension of the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the services.

“Each minority group has specific needs that need to be addressed in the military and I believe that’s the case for women,” she said.

The decision was made as part of a cost and efficiency review. While the group hasn’t been officially disbanded, ideas have already been proposed to do that or roll the group into the newly formed committee on diversity and inclusion. The idea has some members of congress and veterans believing it will create more problems than solutions.

“One large diversity committee is not going to be able to address the many issues that’re faced by not just women, but other various minority groups in the military,” Dietert said.

“I think it’s important to have different committees to address these issues for these groups.”

For the last 70 years, the group has helped with issues like training, dress code and consideration for specific occupations originally held by men. As some members of congress debate to introduce a bill requiring the committee to remain, Dietert says action must be taken quickly before time runs out.

“It surely won’t hurt for them to go ahead and introduce the bill,” she said.

“It seems like there’s always this war between doing what’s right to protect these groups... It’s not that these groups deserve special rights, they should simply have the same access to things that everyone else has access to.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a crime at 27th street and Waco Drive
Waco restaurant employee shot, killed during robbery
The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at On The Border at W Waco Dr.
Fire crews respond to fire at restaurant
The search for a missing swimmer, is now a recovery at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Recovery efforts continue after swimmer goes missing at Central Texas lake
Antonio Hicks Sr.
Texas dad learns punishment for beating 2-year-old son to death
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2016, file photo, SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks during the 67th...
Elon Musk says SpaceX planning second rocket facility near Waco

Latest News

fastcast storms stormy clouds cloudy overcast rain
Storm Chances Increasing This Evening with Hot, Dry Weather Coming Later
FastCast
Overall A Nice Sunday with Rain This Evening and Monday
fastcast waco bridges brazos river water aerial bridge downtown
Pretty Nice This Evening with More Rain Sunday Evening
FastCast
Quieter, drier, & hotter weekend expected