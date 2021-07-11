Crews working to recover body of swimmer believed to have drowned at Central Texas lake

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Search and rescue crews late Saturday night were still working to recover the body of a swimmer at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

The search began around 5:30 p.m. after authorities received multiple calls about a missing swimmer.

The swimmer was reportedly on a buoy when it went underwater. The buoy resurfaced but the swimmer did not.

Multiple agencies were involved in the recovery effort for the swimmer’s body.

This is a developing story.

