Crews working to recover body of swimmer believed to have drowned at Central Texas lake

The search for a missing swimmer, is now a recovery at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Search and rescue crews late Saturday night were still working to recover the body of a swimmer at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

The search began around 5:30 p.m. after authorities received multiple calls about a missing swimmer.

The swimmer was reportedly on a buoy when it went underwater. The buoy resurfaced but the swimmer did not.

Multiple agencies were involved in the recovery effort for the swimmer’s body.

This is a developing story.

