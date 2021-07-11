Storm Chances Increasing This Evening with Hot, Dry Weather Coming Later

We’ll be nice and quiet to start the evening with rain chances going up around sunset. A couple of spotty showers are possible around 7-8pm, but the better rain chances arrive as we go through the overnight, mainly after 10pm. We do have a low end risk for a strong storms, but any were to take place it would be before midnight, as we’ll have less instability during the overnight.

The storms will linger into Monday morning, with rain chances tapering off as we head into the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the mid to upper 80′s because of the rain chances. Lots of sunshine will be seen for your Tuesday and this will bring highs back into the mid 90′s. We’ll keep highs in the low to mid 90′s afterwards as only a couple of spotty rain chances are expected during the end of the week. However, as we head into next weekend we’ll be seeing abundant sunshine, and this could bring highs into the mid to possibly upper 90′s.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.