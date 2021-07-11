Temporary street closure in Copperas Cove due to water line break

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - On Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:30pm the City of Copperas Cove experienced a burst water line in the 100 Block of E Avenue D.

According to the city, this line is in the same general vicinity as the previously reported incident that occurred on July 2nd.

Water Distribution and Street Department crews tended to the situation.

The extent of water service interruptions, if any, have yet to be determined.

The 100 Block of E Avenue D has been temporarily closed for repairs between S. Main Street and S. 2nd Street until further notice.

A detour has been established around the area by way of S. 2nd Street, E Avenue E, and S. Main Street. All motorists are encouraged to follow posted road construction signs for the safety of themselves and work crews.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.