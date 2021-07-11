Waco Walmart evacuated after bomb threat
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Walmart located at 4320 Franklin in Waco has been reopened after it was momentarily evacuated as the result of a bomb threat Sunday afternoon.
Waco Police and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office evacuated the store shortly after 2:30 p.m.
The threat prompted other local businesses nearby to close while police investigated the threat at the Walmart.
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Department did a walk-through of the store with a K9 to clear the building of any suspicious devices.
The store was reopened shortly before 4 p.m. after it was determined no explosive device was left inside.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.