Area’s largest school district again offers free COVID-19 vaccinations

(KWTX) – The Killeen ISD, the largest school district in Central Texas, is again offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 or older as vaccination rates for younger residents continue to lag.

The district, in collaboration with McLane Children’s Hospital, will provide the Pfizer vaccine freed from noon to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the former Nolan Middle School at 505 East Jasper Rd., from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the KISD Career Center at 1320 Stagecoach Rd., and from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Harker Heights Elementary at 726 South Ann Blvd. in Harker Heights.

Adults may receive the vaccine and second doses will be available to those who’ve already received an initial dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Parents and guardians can speed up the process by signing up for a free MyBSWHealth account.

More information is available online.

Bell County has the highest vaccination rate for children 12- to 15-years-of-age among the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring.

Almost 17% have received one dose and almost 12% are fully vaccinated.

Across the 16 counties, about 12.5% have received one dose and about 8.5% are fully vaccinated.

About 12.5% of McLennan County residents 12-15 have received one dose and almost 8% are fully vaccinated.

About 3% of Bosque County residents 12-15 are fully vaccinated; almost 8% of Coryell County residents 12-15 are fully vaccinated; almost 5% of Falls County residents 12-15 are fully vaccinated; almost 2.5% of Freestone County residents 12-15 are fully vaccinated; almost 4.5% of Hamilton County residents 12-15 are fully vaccinated; almost 3% of Hill County residents 12-15 are fully vaccinated; more than 8.5% of Lampasas County residents 12-15 are fully vaccinated; almost 3.5% of Leon County residents 12-15 are fully vaccinated; not quite 2.5% of Limestone County residents 12-15 are fully vaccinated; just more than 5% of Milam County residents 12-15 are fully vaccinated; just more than 2% of Mills County residents 12-15 are fully vaccinated; more than 4% of Navarro County residents 12-15 are fully vaccinated; 4% of Robertson County residents 12-15 are fully vaccinated, and fewer than 2% of San Saba County residents 12-15 are fully vaccinated.

Local school officials will have one less tool to use to stem the spread of the virus this fall.

Under an executive order Gov. Greg Abbott issued in May, counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials are barred from mandating face masks.

“The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities,” Abbott said at the time.

AdventHealth Rural Health Clinic is providing COVID-19 vaccines free to Lampasas residents 18 and older by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at its clinic at 187 PR 4060. Identification and proof of insurance are required. Call (512) 556-3621

DEATHS AND NEW CASES

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Central Texas, one in Bell County and one in Hamilton County.

The Central Texas death toll may be as high as 1,728, but according to state data Monday, the count stands at 1,723 including 450 Bell County residents; 37 Bosque County residents; 88 Coryell County residents; 33 Falls County residents; 50 Freestone County residents; 29 Hamilton County residents; 111 Hill County residents; 33 Lampasas County residents; 43 Leon County residents; 80 Limestone County residents; 484 McLennan County residents, 19 more than the local count of 465; 49 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 145 Navarro County residents, five fewer than the local count of 150; 47 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

Another 41 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Central Texas, raising the regional total to 80,140.

At least 529 cases were active Monday, down from 951 Friday after the Department of State Health Services revised Bell County’s count downward from 636 to 178 active cases.

The statewide death toll rose by four Monday to 51,490.

DSHS reported another 403 confirmed cases of the virus Monday, 396 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 23,560,137.

At least 25,591 cases were active Monday, 2,894,470 residents have recovered and 2,100 were hospitalized, up from 1,961 on Sunday and from 1,888 on Friday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 44 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized Monday.

In Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties, at least 17 were hospitalized.

The statewide Molecular Test Positivity Rate was 7.43% Monday, up from 7.32% on Sunday and 6.64% on Friday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District paused updates of its local dashboard in May but says the updates will resume if the county’s incidence rate rises to more than 80 cases per 100,000 residents.

State data Monday showed 22,746 total confirmed cases and 2,389 total probable cases.

At least 24,507 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

At least 178 cases were active Monday according to DSHS data.

State data includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post.

The virus has claimed 450 lives in the county.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 24 at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District has discontinued daily case reporting effective and is instead reporting COVID-19 cases on a weekly basis.

The health district’s latest update Monday showed 27,984 total cases.

At least 114 cases were active Monday, 27,404 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 465 have died, according to the update.

State data showed 484 deaths.

COVID-19 testing provided by the Waco-McLennan County Health District and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management has ended. Providers throughout the county including clinics and pharmacies still offer COVID-19 testing. The DSHS test location finder is a resource.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed one active case involving a student Monday and a total of 4,015 cases since Aug. 1, 2020. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff through the summer. The university will not require students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. As of Monday, almost 38% of students and almost 60% of employees had been vaccinated. The university plans to operate at 100% capacity indoors and outdoors and to return to in-person instruction without social distancing this fall. Face masks are no longer required on campus, but the school recommends those who aren’t vaccinated wear face coverings indoors.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed one active case Monday and a cumulative total of 369 cases, 286 involving students.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on July 22 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road. This will be the last COVID-19 response mass distribution event in the city.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 7,099 total confirmed and 296 total probable cases Monday.

At least 43 cases were active Monday and at least 7,264 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 88 residents.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported one case involving an inmate and four cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where nine inmates were restricted and one was isolated; one case involving an employee at the Hilltop Unit; two cases involving inmates and six cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit, where two inmates were isolated; no active cases at the Mountain View Unit; one case involving an inmate and one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, where 100 inmates were restricted and one was isolated, and three cases involving inmates and three involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 52 inmates are restricted and three were isolated.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,894 total confirmed and 202 total probable case of the virus Monday.

State data showed no active cases in the county.

At least 2,072 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 33 have died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported one case involving an employee at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin, which was virus free for several weeks, and no active cases at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,177 total confirmed and 656 total probable cases of the virus Monday.

Seven cases were active.

At least 2,746 residents diagnosed the virus have recovered and 80 have died.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,499 total confirmed and 2,465 total probable cases Monday.

At least 5,783 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

The state reported 145.

At least 36 cases were active Monday.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,391 total confirmed and 313 probable cases of the virus Monday. Of the total, 1,656 residents have recovered and 37 have died, according to state data. Eleven cases were active Monday.

Freestone County had 1,130 total confirmed and 857 total probable cases Monday. At least 1,925 residents have recovered and 50 have died according to state data. At least 12 cases were active Monday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported one case involving an employee at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 750 total confirmed and 61 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 765 residents have recovered and 29 have died, according to state data. Seventeen cases were active Monday.

Hill County Monday had 3,843 total confirmed cases and 737 probable cases. At least 4,450 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 111 residents have died, according to state data. At least 19 cases were active Monday.

Lampasas County had 1,895 total confirmed and 349 probable cases Monday. At least 2,181 residents have recovered, and 33 residents have died, according to state data. At least 30 cases were active Monday.

Leon County had 1,292 total confirmed and 373 total probable cases Monday. At least 1,610 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 43 have died, according to state data. At least 12 cases were active Monday.

Milam County had 1,497 total confirmed and 1,100 total probable cases Monday. At least 2,583 residents have recovered and 49 have died. Thirteen cases were active Monday.

Mills County had 597 confirmed and 63 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 638 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data. One case was active Monday.

Robertson County had 1,826 total confirmed cases Monday and 438 total probable cases. At least 2,181 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 47 have died, according to state data. At least 36 cases were active Monday.

San Saba County had 520 total confirmed cases Monday and 258 total probable cases. At least 757 residents have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data, which showed no active cases Monday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Facility.

