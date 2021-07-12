Advertisement

Authorities identify man who drowned while swimming in area lake

A body was found Monday morning in the search for the missing swimmer.
A body was found Monday morning in the search for the missing swimmer.
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities have identified a man who drowned while swimming Saturday in Stillhouse Hollow Lake whose body was recovered Monday morning as Gregory Ellis, 21.

Ellis was an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Bell County sheriff’s Lt. Robert Reinhard said in a press release.

His body was found Monday morning in the same area of the lake at Dana Peak Park where witnesses said he went under on Saturday.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department received reports of a possible drowning at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Reports were that the male had swam into the water to try and retrieve a floatation device that had gotten away, began to struggle and went under water and did not resurface,” Reinhard said.

Personnel from the U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Morgan’s Point Resort Dive Team joined the search which continued through the weekend and into Monday morning.

The drowning remains under investigation.

