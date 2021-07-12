Body found in search for swimmer missing on area lake
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE, Texas (KWTX) – A body was found late Monday morning on Stillhouse Hollow Lake in the search for a swimmer who disappeared Saturday evening.
The search began at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after authorities received multiple reports that the swimmer had gone under.
The swimmer was reportedly on a buoy.
The buoy went under water and then resurfaced but the swimmer did not.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.