Body found in search for swimmer missing on area lake

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE, Texas (KWTX) – A body was found late Monday morning on Stillhouse Hollow Lake in the search for a swimmer who disappeared Saturday evening.

The search began at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after authorities received multiple reports that the swimmer had gone under.

The swimmer was reportedly on a buoy.

The buoy went under water and then resurfaced but the swimmer did not.

