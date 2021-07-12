College Station man who led authorities on multi-county high-speed pursuit faces new charge

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Matthew Jarrett, 33, was originally arrested in June in Madisonville in connection to a high-speed chase across multiple counties. However, the College Station man now faces a new charge that coincides with the night the chase ensued.

On the night of June 12, College Station police looked extensively for Matthew Jarrett in the Graham Road and Victoria area; however, they were unable to find him.

The following day, police say they received reports of an RV trailer being broken into in the 300 block of Glesson Court. In the trailer, authorities found that someone had stolen clothes and drank several bottles of water. Police say the suspect had changed into the clothes and had left their original clothing behind. The clothing left behind in the RV matched the description of what Jarrett had been wearing, according to authorities.

Once Jarrett was arrested in Madison County later in June and transported back to Brazos County, he admitted to detectives that he evaded arrest by breaking into the camper and hiding out inside it until authorities had left the area. He also admitted to changing clothes and drinking five to six bottles of water, according to court documents.

Jarrett now faces a charge of burglary of habitation.

