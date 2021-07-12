Advertisement

Demonstrators in Havana protest shortages, rising prices

Plainclothes police detain an anti-government protester during a protest in Havana, Cuba,...
Plainclothes police detain an anti-government protester during a protest in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators went out to the streets in several cities in Cuba to protest against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs, amid the new coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)(Ramon Espinosa | AP)
By ANDREA RODRIGUEZ
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAVANA, Cuba (AP)

Thousands of Cubans have marched on Havana’s Malecon promenade and elsewhere on the island to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis.

Sunday’s outpouring was one of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in memory.

Many young people took part in the afternoon protest in the capital, which disrupted traffic until police moved in after several hours and broke up the march when a few protesters threw rocks.

Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, and protesters chanted “Freedom,” “Enough” and “United.”

People standing on many balconies in the Centro Habana neighborhood applauded the protesters passing by.

Others joined in the march.

