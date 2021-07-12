Driver dies after crashing into Midland apartment building

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed when a truck crashed into a Midland apartment complex over the weekend.

According to the City of Midland, the accident happened at The Clusters on Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital, where they passed away from their injuries. One person who was in the apartment at the time was hurt and was treated at the scene.

Authorities have not released the name of the driver at this time.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

