Employee of local restaurant killed during robbery identified

Police on the scene of a crime at 27th street and Waco Drive
Police on the scene of a crime at 27th street and Waco Drive(KWTX)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police Monday identified the employee of a Waco restaurant who was shot to death during an early-morning robbery Saturday as Nemer Ali Alsayyed Ahman Othman, 57.

Officers found Othman early Saturday morning lying in the front parking lot of Mr. Greek Grill and Gorcery in the 2600 block of West Waco Drive after responding at around 6:20 a.m. to a report of a man down.

They determined he was shot to death during a robbery.

Police are investigating the death as a capital murder.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Special Crimes Unit of the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357.

