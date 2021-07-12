Final round of rain for maybe a week arriving today

The faucet has been switched on across Central Texas for about a month now but we’re expecting to shift away from the soggy and at times cool July conditions into more typical early summer weather after one final round of showers and thunderstorms today. A stationary front just overhead and a surface trough just to our south will be more than enough to spark widely scattered to numerous showers and storms yet again. Thanks to anywhere from 1″ to 3″+ of rain this past weekend and another 1″+ on the way today, flash flooding is a concern across Coryell, McLennan, Limestone, Lampasas, Bell, Milam, Robertson, and Leon County today. A few scattered showers are already moving through before sunrise near I-45 with more scattered rain expected to bubble up mid-morning through the mid-afternoon. The highest potential for rain and the highest rainfall totals will be near and south of Highway 190 from San Saba County through Milam County and points southward but nearly the entire area could see rain today. The lowest rain chances will be in Hill, Bosque, and Navarro County where the front has mostly pushed through. We’re expecting rain to begin to form around 9 AM with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms lasting off and on through around 3 PM whereafter rain should start to dissipate. It may rain more often than not in some spots, but if you live closer to the Metroplex than Austin, rain coverage should be much lower and there will be more dry time today. Thanks to the rain, high temperatures will range from the low 80s where rain is most widespread in the southern half of our area to the upper 80s in the northern half of our area. Rain should be mostly over by 5 PM with the entire area drying out completely by sunset.

We’ve been accustomed to talking about scattered rain almost each and every day this month but no more after today! We’re expecting rain chances to drop out of the forecast almost entirely through this weekend and even into parts of next week. There may be a stray late-day shower or storm in Milam, Robertson, or Leon County as the gulf seas breeze attempts to march inland. Outside of a stray shower, we’re likely all going to remain rain-free. Sunshine is expected to be back in droves tomorrow and Wednesday after morning clouds dissipate. Temperatures will warm back into the low-to-mid 90s for highs each and every day but highs should still remain slightly below the normal of 96° today and tomorrow and 97° through next Wednesday. We should see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies return Thursday and Friday but mostly sunny skies will be back this weekend too. Heat index values each and every day should hover near or slightly above 100° in the afternoon. Next week should start out with near-normal highs in the mid-90s but forecast models are showing the tail end of a cold front creeping into the area next Tuesday or next Wednesday. We’re still a week away from this happening so that cold front isn’t yet locked in, but the front could bring a slight drop in temperatures and a small jump up in the rain chances. Until then, after today, welcome to summer!

