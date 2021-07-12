Advertisement

Fishing tournament reels in awareness about brain-eating amoeba that took local girl’s life

Lily Avant died from a brain-eating amoeba in September of 2019
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:06 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A fishing tournament was held Saturday in honor of a local girl who died after contracting a rare, brain-eating amoeba almost two years ago.

Lily Mae Avant, 10, died after contracting a brain-eating amoeba while swimming in the Brazos River and Lake Whitney over Labor Day weekend in 2019.

On Saturday, a handful of boats participated in the Lily Strong Benefit Fishing Tournament on Lake Whitney in her honor.

Lily’s mother, Laci, was on the winning team.

Organizers say around $1,000 was raised.

The money raised will be spent on nose plugs and education brochures to put in area businesses to raise awareness.

More information on Lily’s story can be found here.

