Fishing tournament reels in awareness about brain-eating amoeba that took local girl’s life

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A fishing tournament was held Saturday in honor of a local girl who died after contracting a rare, brain-eating amoeba almost two years ago.

Lily Mae Avant, 10, died after contracting a brain-eating amoeba while swimming in the Brazos River and Lake Whitney over Labor Day weekend in 2019.

On Saturday, a handful of boats participated in the Lily Strong Benefit Fishing Tournament on Lake Whitney in her honor.

Lily’s mother, Laci, was on the winning team.

Organizers say around $1,000 was raised.

The money raised will be spent on nose plugs and education brochures to put in area businesses to raise awareness.

