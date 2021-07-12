Advertisement

Five arrested, charged after shooting in local park

(Top row left to right) Akeirea Lucas, 17, Cecil Holliday, 18, Karon Kenneth Holliday 17. ...
(Top row left to right) Akeirea Lucas, 17, Cecil Holliday, 18, Karon Kenneth Holliday 17. (Bottom row left to right) William Morgan 20, and Desiree Haynes, 20.(Jail photos)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Police have arrested five suspects in connection with a shooting in June in Hewitt Park that left a man who was playing basketball with several other adults injured.

Akeirea Lucas, 17, Cecil Holliday, 18, Karon Kenneth Holliday 17, William Morgan 20, and Desiree Haynes, 20, are each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, stemming from the shooting, which was reported at around 6:40 p.m. on June 23.

Cecil and Karon Holliday and William Morgan are held in lieu of bonds totaling $500,000.

Lucas is held in lieu of $375, 000 bond, and Haynes in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Officers identified suspects through accounts from witnesses and video evidence, police said Monday.

Several weapons were recovered during the arrests including one believed to be the rifle used in the June 23 shooting, police said.

Witnesses told officers the victim was involved in a physical altercation with a suspect who got out of a vehicle parked in a lot adjacent to the basketball court in the park, police said.

The suspect left, but returned several minutes later and began to assault the victim, hitting him with a rifle.

The victim ran to the east and the suspect gave chase and started to shoot.

The victim was struck once in the leg.

The driver of a vehicle in which three people were riding stopped and picked up the victim to take him to a hospital.

“As the victim entered the vehicle of the good Samaritans, the shooter continued to fire the rifle at this vehicle, striking it three times, as it drove away, police said.

