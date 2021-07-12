Advertisement

Grief counselors in short supply with gun violence rising

In this July 9, 2021, photo Brett Roman Williams poses for a photograph while holding a pillow...
In this July 9, 2021, photo Brett Roman Williams poses for a photograph while holding a pillow with a photo of his father, Donald Williams, lower right, and brother Derrick Williams who both were killed by gunfire 20 years apart, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By CLAUDIA LAUER
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP)

In Philadelphia, gun violence is prevalent and grief and trauma counselors are scarce.

With more than 270 homicides during the first half of this year, the city has been outpacing the number of murders from 2020, when the homicide numbers were the highest in most than two decades.

And the number of people injured in shootings, as well as by stray bullets, has exploded in the city over the past 18 months.

But so has the demand for counseling, and nonprofit victim advocacy groups can’t keep up.

It’s a trend happening nationwide. Experts say most mental health professionals are stretched to their limit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a crime at 27th street and Waco Drive
Waco restaurant employee shot, killed during robbery
The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at On The Border at W Waco Dr.
Fire crews respond to fire at restaurant
The search for a missing swimmer, is now a recovery at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Recovery efforts continue after swimmer goes missing at Central Texas lake
Antonio Hicks Sr.
Texas dad learns punishment for beating 2-year-old son to death
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2016, file photo, SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks during the 67th...
Elon Musk says SpaceX planning second rocket facility near Waco

Latest News

The latest fashion from Pyer Moss is modeled Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Irvington, N.Y. Staged...
Pyer Moss wows with couture show honoring Black inventors
Blue Bell introduces new ice cream flavor Coconut Cream Pie
New ice cream flavor introduced by Blue Bell
Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma makes a save against England's Jadon Sancho during...
Italy wins Euro 2020, beats England in penalty shootout
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events