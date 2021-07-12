Advertisement

‘I have a lot of people to prove wrong’: Double amputee climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro

By KMBC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:10 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - A Missouri native is reaching new heights by climbing the world’s mountains. She became the first female bilateral amputee to climb Mount Kilimanjaro last month.

Mandy Horvath climbed the mighty Mount Kilimanjaro in June, with help from a mentality that’s taken her to other high places, like Pike’s Peak and Manitou Incline.

“Whether you believe you can or think you can or not, you’re probably right,” Horvath said. “I have a lot of people to prove wrong.”

Mandy Horvath, who lost her legs in 2014, became the first female bilateral amputee to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in June.(Source: KMBC via CNN)

Horvath lost her legs in 2014 after getting hit by a train. Her desire to climb came while recovering, seeing others like herself conquer great feats.

So, despite some nerves, Horvath made the trek to the top of Kilimanjaro, 19,000 feet above sea level. She crossed rainforests, glaciers, deserts and immersed herself in the culture. In so doing, she became the first female bilateral amputee to climb the dormant volcano.

“On top of just crawling with my arms, basically, the way I do this is by lifting my entire body weight and swinging,” Horvath said. “You only get these kinds of experiences once in a lifetime usually, and taking the easy way out wasn’t really my forte.”

Horvath plans to rest for a while after her Kilimanjaro climb but will take on more challenges once she’s fully healed. She describes her mindset moving forward: “Take things a little slower… Be a little kinder.”

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

