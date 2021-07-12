Advertisement

Inaugural James Hand music benefit ‘a success’

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Despite heavy rain and hot temperatures, the northern McLennan County community showed up to honor a beloved local country musician who passed away last year.

James “Slim” Hand, 68, died in June of 2020 due to heart complications.

On July 3, a few days shy of what would have been is 69th birthday, the West native was remembered through an inaugural benefit in his honor.

The James Hand Music Festival was held at Coach Hurt’s Crossroads (the old Ross Store) in Elm Mott.

Musicians from all over Texas came to play for “Slim” to a crowd of several hundred people.

The event, which included a live and silent auction, helped raised money for the James Hand scholarship fund at McLennan Community College.

The goal was to raise $20,000 to fund a $1,000 scholarship for a MCC music student each Fall over the next 20 years.

Organizers didn’t have an exact figure of how much was raised but said the event was “a success.”

Hand’s last public performance was on KWTX for the “Gordon Collier and Friends, Stronger Together” music concert to benefit Food for Families in May 2020.

You can read more about Hand’s storied life and untimely death here.

